Arrow Financial (AROW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $37.00 price target on shares of Arrow Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Shares of AROW stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $461.62, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.61. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 26.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/arrow-financial-arow-upgraded-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation (Arrow) is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiaries are Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company (Glens Falls National) and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company (Saratoga National). It operates in community banking industry segment. The Company’s business consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its two banks.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.