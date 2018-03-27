Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 6,384 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8,711.3% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 26,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 74.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,389,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278,359 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,244.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,500,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,730,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 60,483.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,423,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,319 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $191,369.42, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $4,169,406.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $255,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.88 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/arvest-bank-trust-division-sells-6384-shares-of-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.