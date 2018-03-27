ASA Limited (ASA) Plans $0.02 Semiannual Dividend

ASA Limited (NYSE:ASA) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th.

ASA stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,923. ASA has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $13.11.

ASA Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

