Asante Solutions (PUMP) Shares Down 7.3%

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP)’s share price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $15.72. 3,746,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 1,590,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Asante Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Asante Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,577,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,033,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,636,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 215,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 188,286 shares in the last quarter.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

