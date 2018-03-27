Aspen Technology (AZPN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aspen Technology earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.433025656639 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 396,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,570.95, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.40.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $124.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 2,172 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $156,992.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,692.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 8,592 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $626,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,983.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,308 shares of company stock worth $3,929,379. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

