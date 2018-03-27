Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) opened at $55.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,118.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.57. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $67.36.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,270. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing two platform programs, such as a class of oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and a class of oral synthetic live therapeutics, which are designed to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome.

