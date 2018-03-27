Associated British Foods (ABF) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,900 to GBX 2,700. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Associated British Foods traded as low as GBX 2,386 ($32.96) and last traded at GBX 2,389 ($33.01), with a volume of 1139319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,446 ($33.79).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs dropped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,585 ($49.53) to GBX 3,100 ($42.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($48.36) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, March 5th. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($43.52) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($51.12) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,381.57 ($46.72).

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Michael McLintock acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,716 ($37.52) per share, for a total transaction of £203,700 ($281,431.33).

The firm has a market cap of $19,870.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,571.71.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc is an international food, ingredients and retail company. The Company’s segments include grocery, sugar, agriculture, ingredients and retail. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific. The grocery segment manufactures grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products, which are sold to retail, wholesale and foodservice businesses.

