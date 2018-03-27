Comparing Assured Guaranty (AGO) & Meadowbrook Insurance Group (NYSE:MIG)

Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) and Meadowbrook Insurance Group (NYSE:MIG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Assured Guaranty and Meadowbrook Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assured Guaranty 0 0 3 0 3.00 Meadowbrook Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Assured Guaranty presently has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.77%. Given Assured Guaranty’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Assured Guaranty is more favorable than Meadowbrook Insurance Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Assured Guaranty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Assured Guaranty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Assured Guaranty pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Meadowbrook Insurance Group does not pay a dividend. Assured Guaranty pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assured Guaranty has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Assured Guaranty and Meadowbrook Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assured Guaranty 41.98% 9.76% 4.53% Meadowbrook Insurance Group 4.54% 7.19% 1.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assured Guaranty and Meadowbrook Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assured Guaranty $1.74 billion 2.42 $730.00 million $5.89 6.20 Meadowbrook Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A $0.53 16.30

Assured Guaranty has higher revenue and earnings than Meadowbrook Insurance Group. Assured Guaranty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meadowbrook Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Assured Guaranty beats Meadowbrook Insurance Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities, as well as to investors in such obligations. It guarantees obligations issued principally in the United States and the United Kingdom and also guarantees obligations issued in other countries and regions, including Australia and Western Europe. It also provides other forms of insurance that are in line with its risk profile and benefit from its underwriting experience.

Meadowbrook Insurance Group Company Profile

Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc. (Meadowbrook) is a holding company. The Company is a commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services company. The Company markets and underwrites specialty property and casualty insurance programs and products through a network of independent retail agents, wholesalers, program administrators and general agents. The Company’s products include Admitted Programs and Standard Market Products, Main Street Excess and Surplus Lines, Non-Admitted Programs, and Specialty Market Products. The Company is also involved in a range of activities, including program and product design, underwriting risk selection and policy issuance, claims administration and handling, loss prevention and control and reinsurance. The Company also provides the following services to its fee-for-service and agency clients: administration of risk-bearing entities and agency services.

