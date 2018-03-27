Asterias Biotherapeutics (AST) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) were down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 175,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 231,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on Asterias Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Asterias Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Asterias Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

The stock has a market cap of $102.89, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 56,888 shares during the period.

Asterias Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The Company has over two technology platforms. The first is an immunotherapy platform to teach cancer patients’ immune systems to attack their tumors.

