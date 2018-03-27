AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Stake Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,406,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,303,000 after acquiring an additional 310,389 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,224,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after acquiring an additional 621,831 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 37,474 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.32.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86,549.05, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

