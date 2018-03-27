Astronics Co. (ATRO) CEO Sells $72,200.00 in Stock

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) CEO Peter J. Gundermann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ATRO stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $36.79. 148,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $998.55, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.58. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $49.45.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $171.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 3.15%. equities analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Astronics to $39.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Astronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on shares of Astronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 141.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 25,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 74,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACK Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 926,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,430,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company’s products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems.

