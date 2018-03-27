Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) CEO Sells $176,440.00 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 4,400 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $176,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,767.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ATRA stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,539.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.59. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $49.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATRA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,100,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $581,000. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,188,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics segment. The Company is focused on developing allogeneic or third-party derived antigen-specific T-cells.

