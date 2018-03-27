Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) will report earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($0.99). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($3.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($3.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

In other news, CFO John Mcgrath sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,266,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,597 shares of company stock worth $11,053,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.80. 260,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,451. The firm has a market cap of $1,626.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.59. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $49.90.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics segment. The Company is focused on developing allogeneic or third-party derived antigen-specific T-cells.

