Atlantica Yield (AY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Guggenheim set a $27.00 target price on Atlantica Yield and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.60.

AY stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Atlantica Yield has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1,937.19, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is currently -110.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 532.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth approximately $3,978,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 73.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 50.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc, formerly Abengoa Yield plc, is a total return company. The Company owns, manages, and acquires renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets, focused on North America (the United States and Mexico), South America (Peru, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (Spain, Algeria and South Africa).

