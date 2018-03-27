ATMChain (CRYPTO:ATM) Market Cap Reaches $18.14 Million

ATMChain (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, ATMChain has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATMChain has a total market cap of $18.14 million and approximately $10,147.00 worth of ATMChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATMChain token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.12 or 0.04666080 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001292 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014881 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007056 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016280 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013520 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ATMChain Token Profile

ATMChain (ATM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ATMChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,660,285,460 tokens. ATMChain’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev. The Reddit community for ATMChain is /r/atmchain. The official website for ATMChain is www.atmchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Autumcoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling ATMChain

ATMChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta, Mercatox, YoBit and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase ATMChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATMChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATMChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

