ATN International Inc (ATNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

ATN International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. ATN International has a payout ratio of -73.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 618.2%.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $949.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.49. ATN International has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $74.66.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. ATN International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 4.38%. analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other ATN International news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $360,315.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Kreisher sold 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $497,244.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,017.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,563. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc (ATN), formerly Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc, is a holding company. The Company’s segments include U.S. Telecom, International Telecom and Renewable Energy. In the United States, it provides wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services in rural markets to national, regional, local and selected international wireless carriers.

