Atomic Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $225,525.00 (ATOM)

Atomic Coin (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Atomic Coin has a total market capitalization of $225,525.00 and approximately $1,234.00 worth of Atomic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atomic Coin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00653779 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003934 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000591 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002704 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Atomic Coin Profile

Atomic Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Atomic Coin’s total supply is 15,062,099 tokens. Atomic Coin’s official Twitter account is @AtomcoinProject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic Coin is an hybrid PoW/PoS using the Scrypt algorithm. 100% PoS interest will be reduced after 3 months after launch. “

Atomic Coin Token Trading

Atomic Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy Atomic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

