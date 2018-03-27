Atria Investments LLC Buys 32,699 Shares of General Electric (GE)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $5,487,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 74.6% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 97,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,787 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $43,704,000. Hartland & Co. LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 209,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, Darrell & King LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.7% in the second quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 984,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research set a $18.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $113,481.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

