AudioCoin Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, AudioCoin has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AudioCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. AudioCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $2,209.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00647434 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004813 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003747 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002798 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001563 BTC.

AudioCoin Coin Profile

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 862,346,668 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “AudioCoin builds on the Peercoin and (by association) Bitcoin protocol to provide a new way to consume music. It breaks down the barriers of traditional e-commerce systems and provides a super cool way for music fans and artists to engage in viral marketing. The main gain is that artists (producers) and music fans (consumers) are rewarded tangibly and thereby rendering the current streaming model both archaic and redundant. “

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

