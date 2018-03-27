AudioCoin Trading 26.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. AudioCoin has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $2,888.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AudioCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AudioCoin alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00632542 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003939 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000594 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002836 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001603 BTC.

About AudioCoin

ADC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 862,346,668 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine. AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “AudioCoin builds on the Peercoin and (by association) Bitcoin protocol to provide a new way to consume music. It breaks down the barriers of traditional e-commerce systems and provides a super cool way for music fans and artists to engage in viral marketing. The main gain is that artists (producers) and music fans (consumers) are rewarded tangibly and thereby rendering the current streaming model both archaic and redundant. “

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is not currently possible to buy AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AudioCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AudioCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.