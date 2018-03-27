Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of HRR.UN stock remained flat at $C$9.92 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$9.42 and a 12 month high of C$11.72.

WARNING: “Australian REIT Income Fund (HRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 13th” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/australian-reit-income-fund-hrr-un-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-06-on-april-13th.html.

Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

Australian REIT Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with stable monthly cash distributions, and opportunity for capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to invest in a managed portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) issued by Australian real estate investment trusts and issuers principally engaged in the real estate industry in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.