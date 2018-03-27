Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Auto Trader Group (AUTO)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research report released on Friday, March 16th.

AUTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.22) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.63) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.56) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($7.18) to GBX 360 ($4.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 407.71 ($5.63).

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 338 ($4.67) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 313 ($4.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 445 ($6.15). The stock has a market cap of $3,380.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,988.24.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc is a digital automotive marketplace. The Company is engaged in the business of buying and selling new and used vehicles. The Company also operates similar business in Ireland through its Website carzone.ie. The Company caters to various types of customer, including Trade, which consists of revenue from retailer customers and revenue from other products and services provided to retailers and home traders to support their online activities; Consumer services, which comprises revenue from individuals for vehicle advertisements on the Company’s Websites, and also includes revenue derived from third-party services directed at consumers relating to their motoring needs, such as insurance and loan finance, and Display advertising, which consists of revenue from customers and advertising agencies for placing display advertising on the Company’s Websites.

