AV Homes (AVHI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AV Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

AVHI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.45. 54,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,353. AV Homes has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $406.74, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). AV Homes had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $280.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. equities research analysts forecast that AV Homes will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in AV Homes by 247.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AV Homes by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AV Homes by 9.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 94,199 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AV Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,880,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AV Homes by 51.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

AV Homes Company Profile

AV Homes, Inc is a homebuilder engaged in the business of homebuilding and community development in Florida, Arizona and the Carolinas. The Company is also engaged in other real estate activities, such as the operation of amenities and the sale of land for third-party development. The Company’s segments include Florida, Arizona and the Carolinas.

