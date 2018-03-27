Contrasting Avangrid (AGR) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avangrid and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 1 1 5 0 2.57 Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 9 5 0 2.36

Avangrid currently has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.47%. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus target price of $36.28, indicating a potential upside of 18.94%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Avangrid.

Dividends

Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Avangrid pays out 140.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -1,633.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avangrid and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $5.96 billion 2.58 $381.00 million $1.23 40.46 Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.67 billion 2.06 -$4.00 million ($0.12) -254.15

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners. Brookfield Renewable Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avangrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Avangrid has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Avangrid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 6.39% 4.47% 2.16% Brookfield Renewable Partners 1.85% 0.40% 0.18%

Summary

Avangrid beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The Company operates through three segments: Networks, Renewables and Gas. The Networks segment includes all the energy transmission and distribution activities, and any other regulated activity originating in New York and Maine, and regulated electric distribution, electric transmission and gas distribution activities originating in Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Renewables segment owns, develops, constructs and/or operates electricity generation, including renewable and thermal generators, and associated transmission facilities. The Renewables segment includes activities relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities. The Gas segment operates a natural gas storage and natural gas trading business through its subsidiaries, Enstor, Inc. and Enstor Energy Services, LLC.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., formerly Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is the owner and operator of a portfolio of assets that generate electricity from renewable resources. The Company operates as a pure-play renewable power platform. Its segments include Hydroelectric, Wind, Other and Corporate. It operates renewable power generating assets, which include conventional hydroelectric facilities and wind facilities located in North America, Colombia, Brazil and Europe. It also operates approximately four biomass facilities and three Co-gen facilities. It owns approximately 10,730 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity and an over 6,000 MW development pipeline diversified across 15 power markets in North America, Colombia, Brazil and Europe. This portfolio includes approximately 217 hydroelectric generating stations on over 82 river systems and approximately 38 wind facilities. Its portfolio also includes over 3,000 MW of medium to long-term development projects.

