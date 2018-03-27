Avery Dennison (AVY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

AVY stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.45. The company had a trading volume of 900,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,008. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $79.13 and a 12-month high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,061.84, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $325,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $471,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $3,173,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,313,488.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,383 shares of company stock valued at $14,490,390. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,145,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,528,000 after buying an additional 637,000 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $71,586,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3,229.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 357,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 346,866 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 673,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 322,518 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,186,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 233,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

