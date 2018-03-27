AVX (AVX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AVX (NYSE: AVX):

3/27/2018 – AVX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/13/2018 – AVX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2018 – AVX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/7/2018 – AVX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2018 – AVX was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2018 – AVX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/14/2018 – AVX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2018 – AVX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2018 – AVX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/29/2018 – AVX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AVX stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. 108,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,982. AVX Co. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2,788.10, a P/E ratio of 330.67 and a beta of 0.83.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. AVX had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. AVX’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that AVX Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. AVX’s dividend payout ratio is 920.18%.

In other AVX news, insider Zahir Dhanani purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 633,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,030. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AVX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of AVX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AVX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

AVX Corporation (AVX) is a manufacturer and supplier and reseller of a line of passive electronic components, interconnect devices and related products. AVX operates in three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale) and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment consists of surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, thermistors, inductors and resistive products.

