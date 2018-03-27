AWARE (AWR) Price Hits $0.0140 on Exchanges

AWARE (CURRENCY:AWR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. AWARE has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.45 million worth of AWARE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AWARE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, Bibox and BigONE. Over the last week, AWARE has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002743 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00715757 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014928 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012399 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00146724 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00183437 BTC.

About AWARE

AWARE was first traded on January 2nd, 2018. AWARE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for AWARE is www.aware.bi. The official message board for AWARE is medium.com/@AWARE_CAPITAL. AWARE’s official Twitter account is @AWARE__Official.

Buying and Selling AWARE

AWARE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Allcoin and Bibox. It is not currently possible to purchase AWARE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AWARE must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AWARE using one of the exchanges listed above.

