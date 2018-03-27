Axa Invests $239,000 in Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Stock

Axa acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Axa owned about 0.05% of Armstrong Flooring at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,819,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,653,000 after buying an additional 166,504 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 184,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 71,546 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of AFI stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.49, a P/E ratio of -8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.70 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc produces flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial and institutional buildings. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and sells resilient and wood flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments: Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring.

