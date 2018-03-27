Axa Purchases New Position in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Axa bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPT. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,147,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,172,000 after purchasing an additional 44,165 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 457,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPT stock opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,696.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $45.40.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 37.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Liberty Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

