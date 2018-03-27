Axa Sells 116,602 Shares of QuinStreet Inc (QNST)

Axa cut its holdings in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,602 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.07% of QuinStreet worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1,230.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 229,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,066,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 862,358 shares of company stock valued at $10,388,404. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $648.66, a P/E ratio of 290.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. QuinStreet Inc has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QNST. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

