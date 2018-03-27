Aemetis (AMTX) Given a $2.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) has been given a $2.00 price target by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMTX. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Aemetis stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aemetis stock. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,151,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Ninepoint Partners LP owned about 5.81% of Aemetis at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is an international renewable fuels and biochemicals company. The Company is focused on the production of fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into biorefineries.

