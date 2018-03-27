B. Riley Financial (RILY) Board of Directors Declares Share Buyback Plan

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan, which authorizes the company to buyback $17.30 million in outstanding shares on Monday, March 19th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through a private placement purchase. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

RILY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. 72,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,913. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Chairman Bryant R. Riley bought 7,200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $134,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bryant R. Riley acquired 221,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $4,036,553.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/b-riley-financial-rily-to-buyback-17-30-million-in-stock-updated.html.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc is an independent investment bank. The Company’s segments include capital markets, auction and liquidation, valuation and appraisal, and Principal Investments-United Online. The capital markets segment provides an array of investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, sales and trading services to corporate, institutional and high net worth clients.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.