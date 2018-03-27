B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

Equities research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of SAR stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. 4,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,246. The stock has a market cap of $131.02, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 93.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $836,000. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by private middle-market companies in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from its investments.

