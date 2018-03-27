B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Clarus Securities analyst J. Spratt anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BTO. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank set a C$5.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.47.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$3.56. 1,468,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,119. The company has a market cap of $3,770.00, a P/E ratio of 90.25 and a beta of 0.45. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.96 and a 12-month high of C$4.06.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$220.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$275.31 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 8.04%.

In other news, insider Eduard Bartz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$286,500.00. Also, Director Bongani Mtshisi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.69, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. (B2Gold) is a Canada-based gold producer with approximately four operating mines and one mine under construction. The Company has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration projects in various countries, including Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, Chile and Nicaragua. Its material mineral properties consist of three mines and one mine under construction: Otjikoto mine, an open pit gold mine located approximately 300 kilometers north of Windhoek, the capital of Namibia (Otjikoto Mine); Masbate mine, an open pit gold mine, located near the northern tip of the island of Masbate, over 360 kilometers south-east of Manila (Masbate Gold Project); La Libertad mine, an open pit gold mine located over 110 kilometers due east of Managua and 32 kilometers northeast of Juigalpa, Nicaragua (La Libertad Mine), and Fekola gold project, an open pit gold mine under construction located approximately 40 kilometers south of the city of Kenieba, Mali (Fekola Project).

