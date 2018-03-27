Insider Selling: Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Sells 2,040 Shares of Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $98,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,339.14, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.08 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Badger Meter by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 123,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $652,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers around the world. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data.

