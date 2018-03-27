Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $19.04 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,023,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,404,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,157,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,970,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,802,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112,639.61, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Altria Group news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,631.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $216,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.45 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

