Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Santander lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE BBVA) opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50,234.61, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 718.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 224,278,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,375,000 after buying an additional 196,859,082 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,272,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,313,000 after buying an additional 1,674,179 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 22,935,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after buying an additional 164,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,785,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after buying an additional 237,112 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,406,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,303,000 after buying an additional 518,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

