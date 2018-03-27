Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have $12.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSBR. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander Brasil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup cut Banco Santander Brasil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) opened at $11.29 on Monday. Banco Santander Brasil has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41,579.36, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.1856 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 66,826 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 374,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 46,538 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (the Bank) is indirectly controlled by Banco Santander, SA, and is an institution of the Financial and Prudential Group. The Bank operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The Company conducts its operations by means of portfolios such as commercial, investment, lending and financing, mortgage lending, leasing, credit card operations and foreign exchange.

