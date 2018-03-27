Banco Santander (SAN) vs. UBS (NYSE:UBS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) and UBS (NYSE:UBS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. UBS pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Banco Santander pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UBS pays out 206.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Santander has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of UBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UBS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Banco Santander and UBS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander 0 2 3 0 2.60 UBS 1 3 5 0 2.44

Banco Santander currently has a consensus target price of $15.85, suggesting a potential upside of 142.35%. Given Banco Santander’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than UBS.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander and UBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander 13.66% 7.21% 0.54% UBS 3.16% 7.96% 0.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander and UBS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander $54.66 billion 1.92 $8.50 billion $0.45 14.53 UBS $43.95 billion 1.55 $1.07 billion $0.29 60.86

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than UBS. Banco Santander is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Santander beats UBS on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels.

UBS Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. Wealth Management division provides advice and tailored financial services to wealthy private clients around the world, except those served by Wealth Management Americas. Wealth Management Americas division is a wealth manager in the Americas in terms of financial advisor productivity and invested assets by financial advisor. Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate and institutional clients in Switzerland. Asset Management division provides investment management products and services, platform solutions and advisory support. Investment Bank division provides investment advice, financial solutions and capital markets access.

