Banco Santander (SAN) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) opened at $6.56 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $101,697.23, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 28,057 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 710,968 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country.

