Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given a $67.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MGA. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magna International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo raised Magna International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. Magna International has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,070.25, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Magna International’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,223,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,458 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth about $5,333,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after buying an additional 72,588 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 531.5% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 47,834 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,166,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,207,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. 59.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

