Bank of America (BAC) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAC. Vetr upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.16 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo set a $35.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Bank of America stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $298,808.44, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.8% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 81,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,806,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,469,000 after purchasing an additional 128,510 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $2,400,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 64,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

