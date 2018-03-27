Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s 9th Largest Position

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,891 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 81,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,806,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,469,000 after purchasing an additional 128,510 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 64,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,797,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,268,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $298,808.44, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.96 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

