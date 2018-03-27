Bank of America Cuts Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Price Target to $17.00

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $19.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

ENBL stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 117,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,705.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.86. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.22 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.23%. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 1,139.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 501,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 460,827 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,106,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 109.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 501,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 262,158 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,498,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,193,000 after purchasing an additional 217,193 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/bank-of-america-cuts-enable-midstream-partners-enbl-price-target-to-17-00.html.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets strategically located to serve its customers. The Company operates in two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. Its gathering and processing segment primarily provides natural gas and crude oil gathering and natural gas processing services to its producer customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.