Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,847,743 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MTU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MTU) by 776.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,085,862 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $15,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 409,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

MTU stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $85,719.10, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFJ) is a bank holding company. The Company’s segments include Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group and Krungsri. The Company’s services include commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, leasing and various fields of financial services.

