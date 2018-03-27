Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,035 Shares of BancFirst Co. (BANF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 293,208 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of BancFirst worth $14,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 90.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 31,251 shares during the period. CS Mckee LP grew its position in BancFirst by 148.4% in the third quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 23,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in BancFirst by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 38,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 116.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BancFirst by 89.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darryl Schmidt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $201,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,752,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,353,369.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,053,762. Company insiders own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

BANF stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,690.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $91.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operating activities through its principal subsidiary, BancFirst (the Bank), a state-chartered bank. It has four business units, which include metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive, operations and support.

