Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125,426 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up about 5.2% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $74,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 98,467 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 74,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $53.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73,760.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.6454 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.76%.

BNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia-Pacific. The Bank offers a range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

