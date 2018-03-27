Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,214,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 368,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 3.0% of Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $341,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

BNS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 214,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,612. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $53.86 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $73,760.86, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.76%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia-Pacific. The Bank offers a range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

