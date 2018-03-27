Bank Of The Ozarks (OZRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bank of the Ozarks have underperformed the industry over the last six months. Yet, the company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings did not lag the Zacks Consensus Estimate in any of the trailing four quarters. Consistent growth in loans and deposits along with benefits from lower tax rates are expected to aid the company’s profitability. Also, its inorganic growth strategy reflects strong liquidity and balance sheet position. However, persistently rising expenses due to the company’s expansion strategy through de novo branching remains a concern. Moreover, margin pressure despite higher interest rates makes us apprehensive.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bank Of The Ozarks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS assumed coverage on Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of OZRK stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,970.63, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Bank Of The Ozarks has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $245.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.84 million. Bank Of The Ozarks had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. analysts expect that Bank Of The Ozarks will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZRK. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank Of The Ozarks by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 231,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Bank Of The Ozarks by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,030,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,904,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank Of The Ozarks by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank Of The Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

