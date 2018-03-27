BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $17.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BankFinancial an industry rank of 65 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BFIN shares. BidaskClub lowered BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

BFIN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,763. BankFinancial has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. sell-side analysts expect that BankFinancial will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James J. Brennan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James J. Brennan sold 10,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $181,087.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,528 shares of company stock valued at $543,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 32.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 112,676 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in BankFinancial in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BankFinancial by 61.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in BankFinancial by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 127,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BankFinancial in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation is the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service, community-oriented national bank principally engaged in the business of commercial, family and personal banking. The Bank offers its customers a range of loan, deposit and other financial products and services through its full-service Illinois-based banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, and through its Internet branch, www.bankfinancial.com.

